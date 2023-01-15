Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

