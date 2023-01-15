Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $30.34

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $31.15. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

About Woori Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,461.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

