Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Up 42.9%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) shares shot up 42.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 705,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 251,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Xander Resources Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

