Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Xylem by 16.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $116.93 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

