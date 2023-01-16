10,317 Shares in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

