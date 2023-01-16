110,071 Shares in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 146,072 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNOP opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

KNOP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

