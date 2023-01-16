11,061 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 829.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $16.34 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.