18,721 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $23.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

