20,052 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 533,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

