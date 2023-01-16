24,024 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 22.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 240,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $35.22 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

