24,668 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

