3,224 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at $136,000.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

