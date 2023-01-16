36,462 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

