3,968 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $87.95 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.35.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $268.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,710,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,710,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $80,686.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $693,302.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,599 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

