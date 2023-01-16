6,086 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

