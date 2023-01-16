768 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,807,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,557.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,446.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,304.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

