AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 1,560.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 207.3% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 93.6% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -0.23. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 41.17%. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

