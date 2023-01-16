Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,277,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,418,000 after buying an additional 312,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after buying an additional 408,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

