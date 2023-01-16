Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after acquiring an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $100.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,022 shares of company stock worth $56,989,088. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

