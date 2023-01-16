Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Alkermes by 9.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alkermes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2,190.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 251,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alkermes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.9 %

Alkermes stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

