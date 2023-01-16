Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13,727.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,737 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of QuidelOrtho worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $84.58 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

