Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

OC opened at $91.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

