Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 239.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after buying an additional 652,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $23,055,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $11,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,811,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,811,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,085 shares of company stock worth $16,024,903. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Jabil stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

