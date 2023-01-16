Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.84 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

