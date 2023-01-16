Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

