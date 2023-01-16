América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in América Móvil by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.