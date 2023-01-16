American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,616,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 316,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $232.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

