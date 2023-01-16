Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 209.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after buying an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,711,000 after purchasing an additional 389,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 423.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 379,588 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Aptiv stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

