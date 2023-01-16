Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

NYSE AJG opened at $196.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

