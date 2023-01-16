Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 2,109 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

