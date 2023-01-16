Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $818,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 276.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $167.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.