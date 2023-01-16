Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 942,936 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,936 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $29,478,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $10,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $8,411,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE UAA opened at $11.49 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

