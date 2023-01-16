Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby Sells 56,900 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$129,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,461,024.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$2.38 on Monday. Athabasca Oil Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.14 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$397.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Athabasca Oil

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

