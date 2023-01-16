Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

AVY stock opened at $195.34 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $211.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

