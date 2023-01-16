Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

