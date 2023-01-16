Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 794,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 579,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 98,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.