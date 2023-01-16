Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.99.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

