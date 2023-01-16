Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $116,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,659,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

