Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $134,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,990.00.

RIO stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

