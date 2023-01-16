Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 118,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $196.55 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

