Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

