Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,822 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in General Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $36.51 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

