Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 82,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 83.5% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.40 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

