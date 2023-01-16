Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,834,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.18.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $252.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.26. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $705.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

