Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 235 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
