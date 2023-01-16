Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Pentair by 13.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 380,163 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of PNR opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

