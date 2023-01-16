Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 350 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $236.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.15.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,810 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

