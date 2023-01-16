BetterWealth LLC Has $994,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

Shares of TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

