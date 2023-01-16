BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $69.28 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,250 ($27.41) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,300 ($28.02) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,933.20.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.