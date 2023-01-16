BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
BHP opened at $69.28 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
