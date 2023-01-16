Bridgeworth LLC Buys 4,502 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Tesla Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

